Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
FRANKLIN PENNELL
FRANKLIN HERBERT PENNELL Jr.

FRANKLIN HERBERT PENNELL Jr. Notice
PENNELL
FRANKLIN HERBERT , JR.


Of Dunwoody Village, formerly of Malvern, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 51 years to Lorraine (nee Fletcher), devoted father of Susannah Pennell Rinker, Franklin Herbert Pennell III (Pudding), brother of Emily Endries, and adored grand-father of Chase William Rinker, Charlie Pennell Rinker and Luna George Pennell who was born in his spirit on Sept. 16, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to Lin's Celebration of Life on Friday, September 27th at 1:00 P.M. at Paoli Presby-terian Church. Before the service family will receive friends at the church between 11:30 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. Inter-ment will be private. Donations may be made in Lin's name to the PMB Rotary Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 833 Southeastern, PA 19399 or to the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation, 130 South Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.

www.maugergivnish.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
