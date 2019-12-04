Home

FRANKLIN SEELEY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Church in the Great Valley
2475 St. Peter's Road
Malvern, PA
FRANKLIN M. "LYNN" SEELEY


1925 - 2019
FRANKLIN M. "LYNN" SEELEY Notice
SEELEY
FRANKLIN M. "LYNN"
94, of West Chester, PA and formerly of Gladwyne, PA passed away December 2, 2019. He was born July 26, 1925 in Devon, PA to the late Oscar and Cordelia Morris Seeley. Lynn was the beloved husband of Suzanne Fotterall Seeley, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
Lynn was a graduate Valley Forge Military Academy and served in the 1st Division of the U.S. Army. Following his time in the service, Lynn attended Temple University.
In addition to his wife, Lynn is survived by his four daughters; Eleanor, Anne, Olivia and Cordelia; his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Lynn's Life Celebration on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Church in the Great Valley, 2475 St. Peter's Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's memory to the Valley Forge Military Academy, "VFMA Foundation", Develop-ment Office, 1001 Eagle Road Wayne, PA 19087.

