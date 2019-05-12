|
|
MOSKOWITZ
FRED
On May 9, 2019. Husband of Nancy (nee Luberger) and the late Lynne (nee Pustin). Father of Judy Moskowitz, Debby (Robert) Stirner and Michael Moskowitz. Grandfather of Cameron and Jack Stirner, and Emma and Kate Szczepaniak. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 11 A.M. precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (sec. O), Jenkintown, PA. The family will return to the Stirner residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Delaware Hospice, www. Delawarehospice.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019