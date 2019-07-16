|
|
RUEHLING
FRED W., JR.
Of Ivyland, PA, and Stone Harbor, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Ann (nee Koppi). Dearest father of Barbara Ann Ruehling Curtin (William), Stacie Ruehling, and Marie Kovach (Mark). Brother of Cathy DeLuca (Jeff) and Marge Seklecki (Ed), and brother in-law of Maggie Calvanese. Also survived by his 4 grand-children, William, Chelsea, Christopher and Matthew and his great granddaughter Arabella. Fred will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 18, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. Contributions in his memory may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019