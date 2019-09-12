|
GEEHR
THE REVEREND FREDERIC B.
September 9, 2019. Beloved sweetheart and husband of Lois L. Geehr; devoted father of Lisa R. (Jim) Joyce, Kirsten G. (John) Fullerton, and Ethan F. (Shelley) Geehr; brother of Diane Kenerup, and the late Barbara Dunbar; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Friday, 11 A.M., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 211 S. Main St., North Wales PA 19454, where friends may call Friday 10 to 11 A.M. Int. Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pastor's name may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019