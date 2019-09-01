|
BORNHOFEN
FREDERICK A.
82, born in Des Plaines, IL, in 1937, died in the arms of his wife, Judith, of almost 58 years. She is Judith Greene of Evanston, IL and they had three children, Elizabeth J. Bornhofen Sullivan wife of Lt. Colonel D. Timothy Sullivan, John B. Bornhofen II husband of Amy Rosenbaum Bornhofen, and Catherine Bornhofen Cless wife of Craig M. Cless and their two boys, Charles John Cless and Carter Henry Cless. He is outlived by his brother, Dr. John O. Bornhofen of Grand Rapids, MI. Frederick was the son of the late John B. and Nelda C. Bornhofen of Des Plaines, IL.
Frederick graduated from Maryville Academy and St. Joseph's College, of Indiana, and then was employed as an electronics engineer when he was recruited by the Office of Naval Intelligence as Special Agent. He then moved to private industry, as the senior security representative of Magnavox, Zenith Radio, National Tea Company, and finally as Director of Security for the Sun Company of Pennsylvania. He retired from Sun and became an international consultant, specializing in intellectual property issues for the major cosmetic houses.
He was a Fellow for St. Joseph's College as well as the American Academy for Forensic Science. He was a Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Protection Professional, and Certified International Investigator.
Along the way, he was one of the founders of the International Security Managemant Associ-ation, the premiere association of security professionals. Upon retirement, he became a licensed private investigator in PA and then helped found the Pennsylvania Association of Licensed Investigators, serving many years as treasurer. He was also elected to be the Associate Executive Director for Intellenet, a worldwide private investigation service and served on that board of directors.
In 1990, he was invited to join the new Vidocq Society and became Chairman of the Board and Case Manager. This group, now famous, was established to help law enforcement in the investigation of "cold cases" and generated massive public interest in homicide investi-gations as featured on TV.
For thirty years, he and his beloved wife Judith, lived in their custom built home in Elverson, along a mill pond on the former Isabella Furnace property, known as Sunmere. From here, he operated his consulting business and because interested in local history, finally serving on the Board of Directors of the Hay Creek Historical Society.
A Memorial/Celebration will be held in his honor. Date and time are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Vidocq Society, 1704 Locust Street, Phila., PA 19103, www.vidocq.org or to the , 225 N Michigan Ave Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.Act.alz.org
