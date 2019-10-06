|
|
BEX
DR. FREDERICK, III
On September 30, 2019, age 71, of Newtown Square. Beloved father of Susan Meridith Smothers (Brooks), Katherine Mary (nee Bex) Bradley (Patrick), and Amanda Laura (nee Bex) Engelberg (Ian); grandfather of Wesley, Arden, Elise, Vivienne, Aria, and Quentin; brother of Diane Watson and Dr. Richard Bex.
Funeral Service Wednesday, 11 A.M., in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. Int. Cumberland Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019