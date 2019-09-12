|
|
KRATZ
FREDERICK C.
Passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Cramp) Kratz. Devoted father of Steven and Robert (Christine) Kratz. Loving grandfather of Shawn (Jon) Lucas and Danielle Kratz.
Please join the Kratz family after 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 13 at Lehman United Methodist Church, 300 S. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040 where his memorial service will begin at 11:00 A.M.
Interment will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Frederick's name may be made to: Christ Home Benevolence Fund, 800 York Road, Warminster, Pa 18974 (www.christhome.org) or to The food pantry at the Lehman United Methodist Church. (www.lehmanumc.org)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019