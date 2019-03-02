|
|
GORENSTEIN
FREDERICK
Beloved Husband of Lenore (Nemkof), Father of Joel (Michelle) Gorenstein and Scott Gorenstein, Brother of Herbert (Barbara) Gorenstein, and Grandfather of Sarah, passed away on February 28, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday 3 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila., PA. Following services, relatives and friends are invited back to the Community Room at the William Penn House, 1919 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103. Shiva will continue Monday and Tuesday at the late residence.
Fred was a graduate of North-east High School and Temple University. He worked for the Philadelphia Board of Education for many years at Northeast High School. Contributions in his memory may be made to any .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 2, 2019