STEVENSON
FREDERICK J. "Ted"
75, on July 12, 2019, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Phila., PA.
Father of Brian. Brother of Rose, the late Anna, the late Mike and the late Bill. Also survived by his former spouse Charlene, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial ceremony Wed. (July 17th) at 11 A.M. in SPILKER F.H., Cape May where friends will be received from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Compassus Hospice, 1955 Rte 34 South - Suite 1A, Wall, NJ 07719. Info and condolences:
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019