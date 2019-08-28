Home

Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
FREDERICK K. POWELL

FREDERICK K. POWELL Notice
POWELL
FREDERICK K.
Age 69, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Linda M. (nee Dabrowski) and cherished son of Barbara (nee Deverell) and the late John Powell; devoted father of Jennifer (David) Peifer and Jeffrey Powell. Loving grand-father of J.J., Jessica and Justin; dear brother of Marcia Powell-Putnam, Edward and David Powell.
Prior to his retirement in 2000, Mr. Powell was employed as a supervisor with the Camden County Probation Department.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 12 to 1 P.M., at the FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
