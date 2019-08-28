|
|
POWELL
FREDERICK K.
Age 69, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 3, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Linda M. (nee Dabrowski) and cherished son of Barbara (nee Deverell) and the late John Powell; devoted father of Jennifer (David) Peifer and Jeffrey Powell. Loving grand-father of J.J., Jessica and Justin; dear brother of Marcia Powell-Putnam, Edward and David Powell.
Prior to his retirement in 2000, Mr. Powell was employed as a supervisor with the Camden County Probation Department.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 12 to 1 P.M., at the FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019