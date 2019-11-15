|
|
DREHER
FREDERICK W., III
79, of Gladwyne, PA, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Frederick was a partner at Duane Morris, LLP. He is survived by his children: Nan (George Montague), Derick (Gudrun Dauner), and Susan (Mark Wheeler); grandchildren: Caroline and James Montague, William Dreher, and Henry Wheeler; brother, Ernest (Valerie); and partner, Kathleen Shay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to Rosenbach Museum and Library or a . Services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019