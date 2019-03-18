|
SMITH
FREDERICK W.
March 13, 2019 of Glenside. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Bowery) Father of Lisa Moore (James) and Lori Hill. Grandfather of Danielle, Abby, Catherine, Maddy, J.J., Cassie, and Josie. Also survived by a brother Harry. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Saturday 11 AM St. Peter's Episcopal Church 654 N. Easton Rd., Glenside, PA. 19038. Interment will be at a later date. The family will greet from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Fred's name to the Accessibility Fund at the above named church.
Arr: by JOHN R. FREED.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019