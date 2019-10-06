|
|
ATKINSON
G. RUSSELL M.D.
born August 27, 1927 in Phila., PA died October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen Deneen Atkinson (nee O'Rourke), he was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Monica Burns Atkinson. He is survived by beloved sons Russell D., II (Sylvie), Andrew B. (Kamala) Atkinson and daughter Gia Scott (Warren B. Scott, Jr.), brother, Thomas D. Atkinson (Mary) of Amelia Island, FL, five grandchildren, Warren Bringhurst Scott III (Quincy), Victoria Scott, Hadley Atkinson, 1st LT Russell D. Atkinson III USMC, Pierre Atkinson, 4 step-children and 16 step-grandchildren. Dr. Atkinson graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and practiced Internal Medicine in the Philadelphia region for 53 years. He was a dedicated father, husband, and physician who touched the lives of thousands. Funeral service is at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 11th, visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. at The Washington Memorial Chapel, Route 23, Valley Forge National Historical Park, Valley Forge, PA. Interment is in the Chapel's cemetery immediately after the ceremony. Donations can be made to The Washington Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 98, Valley Forge, PA 19481.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019