Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown
101 Bridgeboro Rd.
Moorestown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
The First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown
01 Bridgeboro Rd.
Moorestown, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
in church cemetery
DR. G. VICTOR HALLMAN III

DR. G. VICTOR HALLMAN III Notice
HALLMAN
DR. G. VICTOR III
On August 13, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 88. Husband of the late Melitta (nee Daudt) Hallman; father of Susan Leeds (Gary), and the late G. Victor Hallman IV; grandfather of Alexia and Elena; brother of the late Ann Pettigrew. Funeral Service Thursday, August 22 at 12 noon at The First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd., Moorestown, NJ, 08057. Visitation 11 A.M. to 12 noon at the church. Interment to follow in church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to General Scholarship Endowment Fund, payable to "Trustees of the University of Penn" C/O Maryann O'Leary Salas, University of Penn., 2929 Walnut St., Suite 300, Phila. Pa. 19104 or visit http://givingapps.upenn.edu/

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
