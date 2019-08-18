|
|
HALLMAN
DR. G. VICTOR III
On August 13, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 88. Husband of the late Melitta (nee Daudt) Hallman; father of Susan Leeds (Gary), and the late G. Victor Hallman IV; grandfather of Alexia and Elena; brother of the late Ann Pettigrew. Funeral Service Thursday, August 22 at 12 noon at The First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd., Moorestown, NJ, 08057. Visitation 11 A.M. to 12 noon at the church. Interment to follow in church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to General Scholarship Endowment Fund, payable to "Trustees of the University of Penn" C/O Maryann O'Leary Salas, University of Penn., 2929 Walnut St., Suite 300, Phila. Pa. 19104 or visit http://givingapps.upenn.edu/
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019