Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for GABRIEL GRUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GABRIEL GRUBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GABRIEL GRUBER Notice
GRUBER
GABRIEL


Of Richboro, PA, died September 24, 2019. Age 75. He is survived by his significant other Barbara Temkin of Richboro, PA. Loving father of David S. Gruber (Rebecca) of West Friendship, MD; Alyson Gorman (William) of Crozet, VA. and Bradley Gruber (Jenny) of New York, NY. Devoted grandfather of Eric Gruber, Sam Gruber, Meagan Gruber, Eve Gorman, Desmond Gorman and Holden Gruber. Visitation Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 A.M. in THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GABRIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now