GRUBER
GABRIEL
Of Richboro, PA, died September 24, 2019. Age 75. He is survived by his significant other Barbara Temkin of Richboro, PA. Loving father of David S. Gruber (Rebecca) of West Friendship, MD; Alyson Gorman (William) of Crozet, VA. and Bradley Gruber (Jenny) of New York, NY. Devoted grandfather of Eric Gruber, Sam Gruber, Meagan Gruber, Eve Gorman, Desmond Gorman and Holden Gruber. Visitation Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 A.M. in THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019