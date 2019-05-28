Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
GAETANO DiSPIGNO

GAETANO DiSPIGNO
DiSPIGNO
GAETANO


On May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Petrarca); Loving father of Lucia (Steven) Buchanan and the late Louis; Dear Poppy of Danielle (Eddie), Luigi, Adriana, Jacob, Madison and Ethan; Great-grandfather of Jax Louis; Brother of Louisa Talio and Anthony (Louise), Frank (Maria) and the late Ralph (Theresa) DiSpigno; Brother-in-law of Danny (Marian) Petrarca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing THURSDAY Evening 6 to 9 P.M. and FRIDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass FRIDAY 10 A.M. St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad and Ellsworth Sts. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
