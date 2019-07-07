BACHMAN

GAIL EILEEN

of Doylestown, PA died July 1st 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 12th 1939 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Ruth and Bernard Manning. Married to Craig Bachman of Ann Arbor, Michigan from 1960 to 1983. During her marriage she happily raised four children, volunteered for multiple causes including public television and co-owned an antique shop. She served as the parish administrator at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Philadelphia and then as an active member of the church until her passing. She loved music, theater, the ocean, her sisters, her friends, and especially her children and grandchildren. She is survived by three older sisters, Claire Krawczak , Patricia Moore, and Mary Gifford. Her Children, Ruth Bachman of Doylestown, PA, Gretchen Bachman of Washington DC, Jefferey (Kathy) Bachman of Portland, Oregon, Christopher (Terri) Bachman of Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania. Gail was also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A memorial service and mass will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Philadelphia, PA in the fall. Donations in her name can be made online to:

https://stjamesphila.org/product/in-gails-memory/

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019