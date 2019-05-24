|
|
PROCTER
GAIL VANDER HORST
76, of North East MD, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Elias, Jr. and Blanche (Manheimer) Vander Horst. Beloved wife of Paul Pudlinski. Loving step-mother of Brenda Procter, Christine McCauley and Michael Pudlinski; grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 2.
Memorial Service will be held Sat., May 25th, at 12 Noon at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main St., North East MD 21901. Condolences:
www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019