JOSEPH
GARNETT J. "GAR"
A retired Editor of the Philadelphia Daily News and a newspaper journalist for 45 years, died on Aug. 10, 2019, at his home in Glenside, after bat-tling glioblastoma brain cancer for nearly four years. He was 71. The son of the late Willie Fern Brown and Howard A. Joseph, he was born in Paterson, NJ, and grew up in Midland Park, NJ.
A loving husband and devoted father, he is survived by Martha Woodall, his wife of 34 years; sons, Nicholas R. and Andrew W.W. (Brittany) Joseph; siblings Dawn Serkin, Robert Joseph (Diane) and Sharon Kowatch (Robert); and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 3 P.M. at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA. 19118.
Contributions can be made in Gar Joseph's memory in support of the Division of Neuro-Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Checks should be made payable to Jefferson and sent to Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107 or to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019