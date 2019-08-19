Home

GARRY J. LONG

GARRY J. LONG Notice
LONG
GARRY J.
Suddenly on August 16, 2019 of Newtown, Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee O'Donnell), Dearest father of Shannon E. and Michelle C. Long, devoted grandfather of Mackenzie Long-Casiano, brother of Norman F. Long Sr., Stephen Long (Connie), Violet M. Brown (Sherman) and predeceased by 1 sister and 5 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday from 12 noon until his Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. at New Life Christian Church 4 Freedom Way, Newtown. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Pets for Vets, Inc. or .

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
