Suddenly on August 16, 2019 of Newtown, Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee O'Donnell), Dearest father of Shannon E. and Michelle C. Long, devoted grandfather of Mackenzie Long-Casiano, brother of Norman F. Long Sr., Stephen Long (Connie), Violet M. Brown (Sherman) and predeceased by 1 sister and 5 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Thursday from 12 noon until his Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. at New Life Christian Church 4 Freedom Way, Newtown. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Pets for Vets, Inc. or .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019