DAUM
GARY S., M.D.
Born in Manhatten, NY, age 61, of Broomall, PA, Passed away with his wife, Jenn at his side, on March 1, 2019, after fighting a difficult and courageous battle with Cancer. Gary was predeceased by his mother Marlene (nee Friedman) Daum, hours before his own death.
Survived by his beloved wife, Jennifer "Jenn" (nee Platt) Daum; loving son, Jason Daum; father, Alan Daum; sister, Karen Catron (Steve) and nephew, Zachary Catron; his aunt, Marsha Friedman, and his in-laws, Madeline and Tom Higgins.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 P.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gary's name to Melanoma Research Alliance, @ curemelanoma.org would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019