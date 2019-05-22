WHITE

GAVIN JR.

Age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 19th at Christ Home surrounded by his loving family. Gavin White Jr. was born in 1926 in Philadelphia to Gavin and Elizabeth White. After his mother passed away, he was raised by his father and his aunt, Helen Schmidt.

Gavin was preceded in death by his first wife Doris (nee Plummer), Rose (nee Perrung), his brother David White, and his sister Virginia McCarter.

Gavin is survived by his children Gavin R. White ( Jane), David R. White (Anita), and Barbara A. Kelleher (James), his grandchildren David G. White (Jackie), Leah Zych, Meghann Hernandez (Michael), Elizabeth J. White, Patrick A. White (Stefanie), James Kelleher, Courtney L. Marchesano (Dominic), Gavin M. White ( Maria), and Caitlin Kelleher and his great grandchildren Landon White, Alexander Hernandez, Ella Hernandez, Parker White, Avery Hernandez, Taylor White, and Connor White.

Family and friends are invited to the JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., PA 19154 on Thursday, May 23rd from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday, May 24th from 10:00 - 11:00AM. His Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Following the service, Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park at 333 County Line Rd. Feasterville, PA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Temple University to the Gavin White Jr. Scholarship Fund. Mail to Temple University, P.O. Box 827651, Phila., PA 19182-765 or call Julie Cooper 215-926-2551.

For full details or to share your fondest memories of Gavin, please visit www.lifecelebration.com





Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary