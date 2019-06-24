Home

GAYE R. (Mondello) TEMPLE

GAYE R. (nee Mondello)
Age 89 on June 22, 2019. Formerly of SW Phila. and Gladstone Towers in Lansdowne. A long time employee of John Wanamaker's and with her husband Frank operated "Temple Tours" for a number of years. Wife of the late Francis "Frank". Beloved mother of Francis J. Temple Jr. (Paula) and Regina Marie Cicalese (Patrick). Grandmother of Reynold and Christopher Cicalese, and Morgan Temple. Great Grandmother of Reynold IV and Greyson Cicalese. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 10am to 10:50 am St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos. Funeral Mass 11 am. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Arr. KING FUNERAL SERVICE

Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
