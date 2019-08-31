|
CRANE
GENE
Philadelphia broadcast legend, Gene Crane, passed away on Monday. He was 99 years old. In World War II, Gene served as 1st Lieutenant in United States Army. After the military, he became an announcer for WCAU Radio. In 1948, when WCAU-TV went on the air, so did Gene. During the heyday of live TV, he did everything. He was an announcer, newsman, a carnival barker on M&M's Candy Carnival, rode a horse on Grand Chance Roundup. He and his then-wife Joan hosted the nation's first husband-and-wife daily morning show, Mr. & Mrs.
Gene went on to be a news anchor, weatherman, science reporter, and the host of several shows about issues of seniors. He was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records for being on the air at the same station — WCAU — for 57 years. Gene was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, and given their prestigious Governor's Award. He was honored as the Person of the Year by the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers' Hall of Fame. Gene could even act. In 1982, he played the Mayor of Philadelphia in the film, Rocky III. He also made an appearance on the comedy Friends, which his son David co-created.
Gene was beloved for his warmth and exuberance. His charm and wit will long be cherished. Gene was a loving husband to wife Jean, as well as
previous wives Maryln and Joan. He is remembered and adored by children David Crane, Jeffrey Klarik, Susan Lerner Heckles, Eric Lerner, Daisy Lerner; granddaughter Shelley Siciliano, and great-grand-children Luke and Savanna.
At Gene's request, there will be no Funeral Services. Donations in his memory may be made to the Gene Crane Memorial Fund at Broadcast Pioneers.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 31, 2019