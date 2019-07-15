|
|
ZELCS
GENE
July 12, 2019. An Army Veteran,
Gene was a retired Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia after
38 years of service. Beloved husband of 60 years to Beatrice (nee Smith). Pre-deceased by his daughter Deborah Buck, he is survived by his daughter Linda Woolbert (Robert) and his sons Gene (Diane) and Brian (Nicole). Dear grandfather of Alyssa (James), Zachary, Jessica, Brian, Heather, Carter, and great grandfather to Logan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frank-ford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Service 12:00 P.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to AIDS Alliance South Jersey, 19 Gordon's Alley, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019