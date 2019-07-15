Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
GENE ZELCS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for GENE ZELCS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENE ZELCS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENE ZELCS Notice
ZELCS
GENE
July 12, 2019. An Army Veteran,
Gene was a retired Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia after
38 years of service. Beloved husband of 60 years to Beatrice (nee Smith). Pre-deceased by his daughter Deborah Buck, he is survived by his daughter Linda Woolbert (Robert) and his sons Gene (Diane) and Brian (Nicole). Dear grandfather of Alyssa (James), Zachary, Jessica, Brian, Heather, Carter, and great grandfather to Logan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frank-ford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by his Service 12:00 P.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to AIDS Alliance South Jersey, 19 Gordon's Alley, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 in his memory would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
logo

logo


Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now