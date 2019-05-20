|
|
MADRIGALE
GENEVIEVE "JEAN" E. (nee Tilli)
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Jean Madrigale of Bensalem, PA was peacefully returned to heaven. She was 95. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony (Pat) J. Madrigale and devoted mother of daughter Lenore R. (Barbera) and son, Anthony D. Madrigale. Survived by her siblings, Lucy and Adele. Also survived by 4 grandchildren (Dana, Lauren, Kimberly and Michael) and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 from 8:00 to 9:00 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Avenue, Phila., PA. 19114; (215.637.1414). Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020; (215 638.3625). Internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA. 19020.
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019