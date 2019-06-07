PRENDERGAST

GEORGE A., Ph.D.

85, of Bala-Cynwyd, a professor and long-standing chairman of economics at St. Joseph's University, passed peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sunrise of Haverford.

Dr. Prendergast was born on August 21, 1933 to George C. and Mildred (nee Keeney) Prendergast in Reading PA. He attended Reading Central Catholic High School, where he was President and Valedictorian of his class. He received his bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Joseph's University, where he was a member of Glee Club and again President and Valedictorian of his class, before going on to receive his master's and Ph.D. degrees in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Immediately after his college graduation in 1955, Dr. Prendergast was offered a position on the faculty at St. Joseph's University, where he was to spend his entire career of 54 years as the longest serving professor in the University's history. In 1985, he became Chair of the Depart-ment of Economics, significantly expanding the number of its faculty, instructors and scholarly activity. Starting in the 1980s, Dr. Prendergast was instrumental in creating the highly successful MBA program at St. Joseph's University, along with the establishment of affiliated satellite MBA programs at other colleges in southeast Pennsylvania. In the 1990s, he served several years as President of the University Faculty Senate. Prior to retiring as emeritus faculty in 2010, Dr. Prendergast was estimated to have taught economics to tens of thousands of undergraduate and graduate students in the day, night and summer schools on Hawk Hill, and he was honored by naming of the George A. Prendergast Department Library and George A. Prendergast Award in Economics.

Dr. Prendergast was a long-standing member of St. Matthias Parish in Bala-Cynwyd, where he was a devoted lector for decades. He loved history and was happiest as a raconteur with family and friends and when travelling in America or Europe, which he did as often as he could.

Dr. Prendergast is the beloved husband of Mary K. (nee Bottomley) Prendergast and the loving father of George C. (Kristine) Prendergast, Lisa M. (Prendergast) Sullivan, Michael T. (Teresa) Prendergast, and Sean C. (Elizabeth) Prendergast. He is also survived by his grandchildren Olivia, Caroline, Rachel, Julianna, and James Prendergast, and Jack Sullivan, as well as siblings Robert (Dorothy) Prendergast, Thomas (Carol) Prendergast, Penny (the late Paul) Abeln, Ann Weller, and the late John (Ann) Prendergast.

There will be a Viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Saint Matthias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bala-Cynwyd PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment will be at West-minster Cemetery, 701 Belmont Ave., Bala-Cynwyd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the George A. Prendergast Award Fund at Saint Joseph's Univer-sity Department of Economics, 5600 City Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19131, Attn: Milica Bookman, Ph.D. STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN

