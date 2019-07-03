Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Agnes Church
445 N Main St
Sellersville, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
445 N Main St
Sellersville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE B. MILLER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE B. MILLER Notice
MILLER
GEORGE B.


On June 29, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Cullen). Loving father of JoAnne Miller, Nancy Genth (James), Maureen Northrop (Herb) and Karen Radcliff. Predeceased by his son Michael Miller (survived by Salinda Deery). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
Funeral Mass Monday, July 8th, at 11 A.M., at St. Agnes Church, 445 N Main St, Sellersville, PA 18960. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.