MILLER
GEORGE B.
On June 29, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Cullen). Loving father of JoAnne Miller, Nancy Genth (James), Maureen Northrop (Herb) and Karen Radcliff. Predeceased by his son Michael Miller (survived by Salinda Deery). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
Funeral Mass Monday, July 8th, at 11 A.M., at St. Agnes Church, 445 N Main St, Sellersville, PA 18960. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019