|
|
CERVONE
GEORGE
Age 96, a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, talented paperhanger and upholsterer, fondly recalled his childhood at 21st & Indiana, on Sept. 2, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Helen (nee Scogolio), his parents Frank and Louise (Coralluzzi), and siblings Nicholas (Nancy), Mario (Rita), Alphonse (Rosemary) and Lois Leo (Joseph). Remembered by his beloved friend Peggy Jackson and his many nieces, nephews and family who adored him. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday, 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences and guestbook at
www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019