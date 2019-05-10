VLAHOS

GEORGE E.

67 yrs. old, suddenly on May 8, 2019. George was passionately devoted to his family, was widely known for his heart of gold. Always with a warm smile, sound advice and words of love. He will be missed by all. George was the former owner of the Domino Diner. He was an active member of the church council at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, a member of St. Demetros Brotherhood and the Toads Golf Club.

Loving son of the late Efthymios and Vasiliki Vlahos. Beloved husband for 39 years to Christine (nee Fonsemorti) Vlahos. Devoted father of Efthymios 'Tom' (Carly) and Anthony (Elyse) Vlahos. Cherished Papou of George and Nicolas. Brother of Catherine, Athansios, Chrisoula, Agatha, Konstantinos and Konstantina. Survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 5 to 8 P.M., THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.), Phila. 19128, and on Wednesday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7921 Old York Rd., Elkins Park PA 19027. There will be a Viewing 10 A.M., followed by the Divine Liturgy 11 A.M. Int. George Washington Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in George's name to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Phila. 19104.

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary