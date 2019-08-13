Home

Age 87, of Flourtown, PA passed peacefully on August 8, 2019. A man of admirable character and generous heart. Beloved husband of Joan R. (Donovan), devoted father of Joyce (David) Wuenschel, Adriane (Bill Kammerle) Glass, Brenda (Shawn) Jordan and Gregory (Colleen) Lui; loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 1. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church and School, 915 Vine St. Phila, PA 19107.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
