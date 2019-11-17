|
GAVIOLI
GEORGE
On November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Lauren (nee Troppauer). Devoted son of Jill (John Zeck) Gavioli and the late George Gavioli. Loving father of James and Alexandra. Dear brother of Angie (Mike Dickson) Dehel. Brother-in-law of the late Richard. Loving son in-law of Wendy Firestone and Dr. Bill Troppauer. Adoring uncle of Paul (Casey), Andrew (Madison), Simone (Conor) and Logan. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was a 30 year member of IBEW Local #126.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation, Monday, 7 to 9 P.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 10:30 A.M. precisely, at Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA. Int. Lawnview Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to For Pete's Sake, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
takeabreakfromcancer.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019