THOMAS

GEORGE H., JR.

Age 90, of Beach Haven and Medford Leas, NJ died suddenly on June 29, 2019. Known to his friends as Tommy, he leaves his devoted wife of 57 years, Marilyn Lowden Thomas, 2 sons, George H. Thomas, III of Redmond, WA, Edward B. Thomas (Hilary Stoldt) of Petaluma, CA, 4 grandchildren, Henry, Ian, Anna, Whitney, and his sister, Mary Ann Pratt. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise McGowan. Tommy was born in Philadelphia and raised in Cornwell Heights, PA. He graduated from Philadelphia Textile Institute where he majored in Business Admin-istration. He served as a US Army Sergeant in Korea (1951-1953). After a long career in the textile industry, he retired in 1989 from Mt. Vernon Mills, Inc., NYC, where he was the VP of the Marketing of Fabric Division. Tom and Marilyn moved to Beach Haven, where they had spent every summer of their lives. As a member of Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club, Tom enjoyed racing Lightings and E-Scows and served as the Commodore in 1987. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 410 S. Atlantic Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beach Have First Aid Squad and the Beach Haven Fire Company.

