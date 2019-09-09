Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Martha's Church
11301 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
11301 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
GEORGE HENRY HAITSCH

GEORGE HENRY HAITSCH Notice
HAITSCH
GEORGE HENRY


of Philadelphia, passed away on September 6th at the age of 90. He was the beloved husband of Marie (nee Conroy); loving father of Michelle Haitsch, George Haitsch (Susan), Patricia Bebbington (Derek), and James Haitsch (Akiko); devoted grandfather of Alisa Haitsch, Claire Haitsch, Patrick Haitsch, George David Haitsch, Alistair Bebbington, and Andrew Bebbington; loving uncle of Linda Galella and many other nieces and nephews; and will be dearly missed by his close friend Bernie Jaffe. George proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of American Legion, VFW, Deputy Sheriffs Association, Fraternal Order of Police, The Knights of Columbus, and St. Martha's Seniors. Family and Friends are invited to George's Life Celebration at St. Martha's Church, 11301 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154, on Tuesday, September 10th, from 9 - 9:45 A.M. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment will be held privately. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in George's name to St. Martha's Church. Family served by JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019
