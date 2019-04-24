|
MULLER
GEORGE J.
April 21, 2019 age 90. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Wenstrup) Muller. Devoted father of Susan Anderson (James), George Muller (Pamela), Joan Barone (Joseph), Janet Allman (Richard) and Robert Muller. Brother of the late Peter (Connie) Muller; Survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Friday, 9 to 10:30 A.M., VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.), (ample parking and handicap accessibility in rear of building), followed 11 A.M., Funeral Mass, Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Ave., Phila. PA 19152. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Resurrection Parish Sanctuary Fund at the above address would be appreciated by George's family.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019