Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
For more information about
GEORGE MULLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE MULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE J. MULLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

GEORGE J. MULLER Notice
MULLER
GEORGE J.


April 21, 2019 age 90. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Wenstrup) Muller. Devoted father of Susan Anderson (James), George Muller (Pamela), Joan Barone (Joseph), Janet Allman (Richard) and Robert Muller. Brother of the late Peter (Connie) Muller; Survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Friday, 9 to 10:30 A.M., VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.), (ample parking and handicap accessibility in rear of building), followed 11 A.M., Funeral Mass, Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Ave., Phila. PA 19152. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Resurrection Parish Sanctuary Fund at the above address would be appreciated by George's family.

www.viscontofunerahome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now