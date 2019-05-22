|
|
VENNELL
GEORGE J.
90, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Marion, predeceased by son George, and son-in-law Robert. Survived by his daughters Kathleen Diehl Shannon (Edward) and Joan Venneri (Michael). Beloved grandpop of Andrea, Robert, Brian (Jaime), Matthew, Michael, Jamie (Jason) and six great grand-children. George served in China at the end of WW II as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. After 40 years he retired as president of S. S. Fretz in Philadelphia. Visitation is from 8 to 9:45 A.M., Saturday, May 25, followed by 10 A.M. Mass at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in George's name.
Published on Philly.com on May 22, 2019