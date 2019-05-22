CIARROCCHI

GEORGE JOSEPH

65 of Media, formerly of Drexel Hill was called home to the Lord suddenly on Sunday May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by his daughter, Taylor Ann, his beloved parents Attilio J. and Sophie M. (nee Hiczan) Ciarrocchi. Loving husband of 43 years to Mari Ann (Taylor). Loving father of George J. Jr. (Elizabeth), Daniel (Nicole), Andrew (Craig), Jennifer, and Alexandra (Lauren). Amazing grandfather, known as "Big Pop" to Christopher, Mikayla, Samantha, Abigail, Liam, Meredith, Isabella, Nathan, Evelyn, Dominic, and Emma. Brother of Phillip Ciarrocchi and beloved by many nieces and nephews and was "uncle" to many others.

George was a 1971 graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School. He received his Undergraduate and Master degrees from Widener University in '94 and '00. He worked as an HVAC/Heating Technician in the Local 420 union until he returned to his true love of teaching in 1996. George, known as "Mr. C" to his kids in school, was an enthusiastic educator and teacher of all things life could offer. He was an accomplished leader who empowered and inspired his staff. He loved and truly cared for all his students.

George enjoyed Sundays with Sinatra and cooking way too much food for family and friends. His family meant the world to him. His unique mustache, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and exceptionally loud voice made a lasting impression on everyone who met him.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday eve after 6 P.M. at THE RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill. There will be an additional viewing Friday morning 9-10:15 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Keystone Elementary School for a memorial in honor of "Mr. C". Donations may be sent to Bristol Township School District, to the "Mr. C Keystone Memorial Fund" at 6401 Mill Creek Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.

