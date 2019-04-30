LaVANTURE

GEORGE

Of Medford Lakes, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 26, 2019 at the age of 89.

George was born in Carbondale, PA to the late Roy and Sarah LaVanture. He served in the Air Force and later received an Associates Degree in Engineering. He was the owner of several businesses over the years, including George LaVanture Associates, LLC. where he designed and installed security systems. George was an avid golfer and athlete who had a love for Philly Sports, especially the Eagles. He was a longtime member of the Medford Lakes Lions Club, Medford Lakes Country Club and was active in MLAA as a coach and Umpire.

George is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (nee O'Donnell,) his daughters, Lisa (Fred) Heinkel of Medford and Laura (Steve) Litz of Cherry Hill, grandchildren, Dan (Morgan,) Matt, Caitlin, Sean (Sharonne) and Pia, great-grandchildren, Aviv and Stav. He also leaves behind his brother Dean (Mary) and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for George will be held privately.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions in George's memory may be made to The First Tee which benefits underprivileged children by giving them the opportunity to take part in one of the activities that George enjoyed most, golf. www.thefirsttee.org

George will be remembered for his sharp mind and being a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com

