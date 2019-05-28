|
STERTHOUS
GEORGE M.
May 23, 2019. Age 91. Beloved and devoted husband of Frances (Lesinski) for over 6 decades. Loving father of Trish (John) Stapleton and Michael (Carolyn). Cherished "PopPop" to Cara, Jenna, Celia and Eva. Dear brother of the late Catherine, Loretta and Henry. "Geo" served in the the Army/ Air Force, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was a longtime coach with the Knights Soccer Club & Usher at OLC. George was an avid fisherman with his best friend and brother in law Howard. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Fri 9 to 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Mon., June 3 at 10 A.M. at Wash Crossing Nat Cem. Donations in George's name may be made to OLC Church. To share a memory of George, please visit www.tjfluehr.com
