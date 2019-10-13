Home

90, of Hatboro, died Oct. 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy E. Burman. He was a 1954 graduate of Penn State University and was their #1 Football fan. Also survived by 2 children, Lori Solomon (Michael) and Jonathan Burman (Veronica) and 2 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wed., Oct. 16th, after 11:30 A.M. in Lehman United Methodist Church, 300 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by his Memorial Service at 12:30 P.M. Int. Washington Crossing Nat'l Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in George's memory may be made to Jefferson Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster PA 18974 or to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Deck Rd, Quakertown PA 18951.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
