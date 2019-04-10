Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
GEORGE MAGEE
FR. GEORGE P. MAGEE O.S.A.

FR. GEORGE P. MAGEE O.S.A. Notice
MAGEE, O.S.A.
FR. GEORGE P.


on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was a member of the Augus-tinian Community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late James C. Magee and Catherine L. Starkey. He is survived by his sister Joan DiBerardino, nephews Robert DiBerardino, Hugh Magee, James Magee, nieces Jill DiBerardino-Coggin, Catherine Price, Ann Kautzmann and his Augustinian brothers. Preceded in death by his brother James Magee, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the Church of St. Thomas of Villanova on the campus of Villanova University, Villanova, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial following the Mass in the Augustinian plot at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, the Augus-tinian Community requests that donations be made in Fr. Magee's memory to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
