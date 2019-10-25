Home

Oct. 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean F. (nee Hafer) Harmer, devoted father of Jean (Jerry) Scannell, Charles J. (Mona) and George R. (Donna) Harmer. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives, friends and members of FOP Lodge #5 are invited to his Viewing Sat. Oct. 26, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. and to his Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 A.M. Disston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4500 Tyson Ave., Phila., PA 19135. Interment Magnolia Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the above named church.

www.mannalfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019
