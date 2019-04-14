Home

GEORGE R. SCHWARTZ

GEORGE R. SCHWARTZ Notice
SCHWARTZ
GEORGE R.


86, of Jamison, formerly of Willow Grove and a plastering contractor, died on April 11, 2019. Beloved husband to Dorothy; also survived by 3 children Steven (Dorothy), Kurt (Mariann) and Lynda Schwartz; 3 grandchildren Robert, Deanna and Jenna Schwartz; sister Dorothy. George was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven E. Schwartz. Visitation on Tues., from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. followed by family eulogies in SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 431 N. York Rd., Hatboro. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Tues. in St. Cyril of Jerusalem, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Int. Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Hallman-Haines Foundation for Autism.
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019
