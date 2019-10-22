|
TREPACZKA
GEORGE (JAROSLAV)
Beloved husband to the late Rosemarie and brother to the late Olga (the late Emmett) Sweat, survived by his three children, George Jr. (Joanne), Regina (Carl) Sorenson, and Gregory (C. Susan), as well as many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Friends and relatives are invited to his Viewing 6 P.M., on Thursday night, October 23rd, followed by his Panikhida at 6:30 P.M., and to his Services on Friday, October 24th, at 10 A.M. at the Russian Orthodox Church of Our Lady, Joy of All Who Sorrow, 20th and Brandy-wine Sts. Int. Novaya Kuban Cemetery, 347 Weymouth Road, Buena, NJ.
Funeral Services entrusted to
JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME OF ACADEMY ROAD
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019