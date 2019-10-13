|
|
DiSTEFANO
GEORGEANNA A.
91, was born, raised and long-time resident of Upper Darby, PA. Georgie was a passionate sports fan, especially of the Phillies. She was thrilled to be at the "Vet" when the Phillies won the 1980 World Series. Georgie was the loving wife of Domenic DiStefano who pre-deceased her. She is survived by her daughter Lisa DiStefano and spouse Catherine Elder, Nephew Ken Pastor, Great Nephews Bob and Scott Pastor and Great Niece Kim Chesonis and their families.
The Viewing will be held Saturday October 19th 1-2 P.M. at the WILSON-APPLE FUNERAL HOME, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington with Funeral Services at 2 P.M. The interment will be private. Condolences are welcome at
www.wilsonapple.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019