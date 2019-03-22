|
|
SR. GEORGELLEN
BRILMYER, OSF
On March 20, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Tuesday March 26, 11:00 A.M. at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Tuesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Founda-tion, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019