|
|
CANNON
GEORGETTE (nee Grisch)
Age 95, died July 28, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ. Wife of the late James H. Cannon, mother of Michael P. (Christine), James J. (Cecilia), Thomas D. (Lori), and Sheila Willemin (John); grandmother to Michael, Thomas, James, John, and Paul; great grandmother to: Kaitlyn, Liam, Michael V., Christine, James, Vesper, and Remy. Services and interment are private. Georgette was a life-long lover of animals. Donations may be made in Georgette's name to local SPCAs and/or to the Padre Pio Foundation in remembrance of Holy Souls: Shrine of St. Pio Pietrelcina, St. John Baptist Church, 213 West 30th St., New York, NY 10001-2801.
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019