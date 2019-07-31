Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGETTE CANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGETTE (Grisch) CANNON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGETTE (Grisch) CANNON Notice
CANNON
GEORGETTE (nee Grisch)


Age 95, died July 28, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ. Wife of the late James H. Cannon, mother of Michael P. (Christine), James J. (Cecilia), Thomas D. (Lori), and Sheila Willemin (John); grandmother to Michael, Thomas, James, John, and Paul; great grandmother to: Kaitlyn, Liam, Michael V., Christine, James, Vesper, and Remy. Services and interment are private. Georgette was a life-long lover of animals. Donations may be made in Georgette's name to local SPCAs and/or to the Padre Pio Foundation in remembrance of Holy Souls: Shrine of St. Pio Pietrelcina, St. John Baptist Church, 213 West 30th St., New York, NY 10001-2801.


logo

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now